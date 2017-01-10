US Congress to quiz spy official on hacking report

The U.S.'s top intelligence official is set to be quizzed on a declassified report that fingered the Kremlin in hacking during the presidential campaign, just one day after the U.S. sanctioned five Russians.



The report lacked details about how the U.S. learned what it says it knows, such as any intercepted conversations or electronic messages from Russian leaders, including Putin.



The economic sanctions levied Monday against five Russians are not related to the U.S. intelligence agencies findings, officials said, Instead, they are connected to a 2012 U.S. law punishing Russian human rights violators.



Forty-four Russians have now been subjected to U.S. sanctions under the so-called Magnitsky law, the State Department said.

