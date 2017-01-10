France's Le Pen says would seek Trump-style repatriation of car plants

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday she would seek to repatriate production of French motor vehicles and other industrial goods – just as President-elect Donald Trump hopes to do in the United States.



Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on cars made abroad, saying the practice costs American jobs. He has praised Ford Motor Co's decision last week to scrap a plan to build a plant in Mexico, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' confirmation of plans to create 2,000 jobs at its U.S. factories.



Other candidates in France's spring presidential election have praised Trump's attitude on Ford, including Socialist Arnaud Montebourg and left-wing independent Jean-Luc Melenchon.

...