Hong Kong's former leader abused power: prosecution

Hong Kong's former leader Donald Tsang abused power and was "hopelessly compromised" while in office, prosecutors said Tuesday in opening arguments at his high-profile corruption trial.



Tsang, 72, held the leadership post of chief executive for seven years from 2005 and is the highest ranking Hong Kong official to be taken to court for graft.



While Hong Kong has earned a reputation as one of the world's most open and transparent markets, Tsang's is the latest in a string of misconduct cases which are fueling public suspicion over cosy links between authorities and business leaders.



Hong Kong's unpopular current leader Leung Chun-ying also faces allegations of corruption over receiving a reported payment of HK$50 million ($6.5 million) from Australian engineering firm UGL before he took office.

...