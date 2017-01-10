Litvinenko murder suspect calls being on US blacklist 'absurd'

Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi, one of two men suspected of fatally poisoning Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in 2006, Tuesday dismissed his being included on a U.S. sanctions list as "absurd," saying he was "perplexed" by the decision.



The U.S. Treasury Monday added Lugovoi along with Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Dmitri Kovtun – also a suspect in the Litvinenko murder – to the Magnitsky Act sanctions list.



The Magnitsky Act was originally passed to allow U.S. officials to impose sanctions on Russians involved in the 2009 prison death of Russian tax fraud whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.



The target list now includes 44 names of those whose assets under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and who are barred from doing business with Americans or receiving U.S. visas.

...