Ivory Coast President Ouattara names ex-PM as vice-president

Outgoing Ivorian Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan waves as he arrives at the presidential palace in Abidjan, following his resignation on Jan. 9, 2017. / AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO
I.Coast PM and government quit as tensions rise
Ivory Coast's president dismisses heads of army, police, gendarmes
Turkey parliament to debate expanding Erdogan powers
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
I.Coast PM and government quit as tensions rise
Ivory Coast's president dismisses heads of army, police, gendarmes
Turkey parliament to debate expanding Erdogan powers
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE