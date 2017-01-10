Immigration in focus as US Senate confronts Trump nominees

Immigration and domestic security, key themes in Donald Trump's successful campaign, will likely dominate two U.S. Senate hearings Tuesday as lawmakers begin several days of questioning the president-elect's Cabinet nominees.



First to appear before lawmakers will be Trump's pick for attorney general, Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama. Sessions, a close ally of Trump, helped shape his pro-enforcement, anti-amnesty policy on illegal immigration.



On the campaign trail, Trump promised to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, force Mexico to pay for it and deport 11 million immigrants living illegally in the United States.



Sessions, 70, and Kelly, 66, are widely expected to be confirmed by the Republican-dominated Senate, but their hearings could be contentious.



Roy Beck, president and founder of NumbersUSA, which advocates a reduction in illegal and legal immigration, endorsed Sessions in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley.

...