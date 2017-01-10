Afghan ex-interpreters seek French visas, citing threats

The group, which gathered near the French embassy but was promptly dispersed by police, displayed banners calling for protection and France's solidarity with endangered interpreters.



A total of 70,000 French soldiers were deployed in Afghanistan between the end of 2001 and the end of 2014, of whom 89 were killed and about 700 wounded.



Some 700 Afghans worked with them in jobs such as mechanics, housekeepers and interpreters.



One hundred of these have benefited from a process of "relocation" in France.



A similar demonstration by Afghan interpreters was scheduled simultaneously on Tuesday in Paris.

