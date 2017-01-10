Italy arrests two for hacking into emails of ECB's Draghi, former Italy PM Renzi

Italian police arrested two siblings on Tuesday for hacking into the emails of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and thousands of other accounts.



Giulio Occhionero, a nuclear engineer by training, developed the malware that infected the email accounts and allowed him access to all correspondence, Di Legami said.



Draghi's account at the Bank of Italy, where he was previously governor, and Renzi's account while he was prime minister were among those infected by the malware, according to the arrest warrant.



Draghi's ECB account was not listed as having been targeted in the warrant.



According to the material already seized in Rome, some 18,000 accounts may have been hacked, and some 2,000 user passwords were found.

...