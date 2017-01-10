Trump Cabinet nominee Sessions takes questions on independence, record on civil rights

Republican Senator Jeff Sessions faced interruptions and questions on his ability to be independent and go against Donald Trump if necessary as the first confirmation hearing for the president-elect's Cabinet nominees got under way on Tuesday.



Sessions, nominated to be attorney general, became the first sitting senator to endorse Trump for the presidency in early 2016 and has remained a close advisor on issues such as immigration.



Protesters repeatedly interrupted the start of Sessions' hearing, some dressed in KKK robes and another holding a sign that said "Support Civil Rights, Stop Sessions".



Sessions was denied confirmation to a federal judgeship in 1986 after allegations emerged that he made racist remarks, including testimony that he called an African-American prosecutor "boy," an allegation Sessions denied.



Sessions, 70, is being questioned by the judiciary committee, a panel on which he serves, and is widely expected to be confirmed by the Republican-dominated Senate. But his record on civil rights and immigration was likely to make for a contentious hearing.

...