Mexico again says there is "no way" it will pay for Trump wall

Mexico's new Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday there is no way his country will pay for the wall that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to build on the United States' southern border to keep out illegal immigrants.



The wall has been a bone of contention between Trump and Mexico since the businessman launched his presidential campaign in June 2015, accusing Mexico of sending rapists and drug dealers across the border into the United States.



Trump said on Friday that Mexico would repay the United States for the wall, a day after news emerged that the New Yorker's transition team was exploring getting the Republican-led Congress to vote to approve the funding.

