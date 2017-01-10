Investigators: 'Inside job' suspected in Kardashian robbery

Investigators focused Tuesday on the possibility that the October robbery of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West was an inside job following the arrests of a chauffeur and his brother.



Three Paris officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirmed that Kardashian West's driver the night of the robbery and his younger brother were among 17 people taken into custody Monday.



French law requires the suspects to be freed by early Friday if they are not charged by then, according to the judicial official, who did not exclude the possibility that some of those detained could be let go earlier.



The police officials would not elaborate on how they believe the theft was planned.

