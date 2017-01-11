London Fashion Week shakes up tradition

Men and women are sashaying down catwalks together at London Fashion Week, in a shake-up of tradition backed by celebrated designers like Vivienne Westwood. The 75-year-old style icon is no stranger to challenging fashion formats – turning a 2015 London show into an anti-austerity and climate change march – and deemed her latest move a response to the unisex reality of fashion.



Westwood is not unique in choosing to unite her menswear and womenswear collections on the catwalk – at least 10 houses have used Fashion Week in London to present collections for both genders.



Burberry said it aimed to create a "seasonless, immediate, and personal" format with the change, with the collection available in-store and online immediately after the show.



Paul Smith has also followed the trend and, while absent from London, it will present both its men's and women's collections in Paris on Jan. 22 .

...