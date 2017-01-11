‘Power and elegance’: Japan’s boxer turned designer Yanagawa

After making the challenging switch from the boxing ring to the catwalk, Japanese fashion designer and former boxer Arashi Yanagawa talked about rolling with the punches during Men's Fashion Week in London.



"Being flexible and continually learning is something that I take from both boxing and styling," Yanagawa told AFP as he put the finishing touches to his collection in a cluttered studio space in east London.



The 41-year-old heads up a fashion label he created called John Lawrence Sullivan – named after the legendary 19th-century U.S. boxer who is considered the first heavyweight champion of the modern era.



After several years in an ultra-competitive business, Yanagawa began making a name for himself in Tokyo and was praised in a 2008 article in The Business of Fashion, a top industry publication.

