Germany readies security reforms after Berlin attack

German ministers Tuesday announced plans for security reforms in response to the deadly militant attack on a Berlin Christmas market, including electronic ankle bracelets for extremists considered potentially violent.



German security services list 548 Islamists considered "threats to public security" who have lived or currently reside in Germany – a list that included Amri.



Under the proposed new laws, rejected asylum-seekers could be placed in pre-deportation custody for up to 18 months – up from three months now – if they are considered a threat.



Discord, however, continues about other proposals – including a plan by de Maiziere to streamline the country's federal and state-level domestic intelligence agencies, which has already been rejected by some of Germany's 16 states.

...