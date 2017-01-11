Trump’s pick for attorney general opposes ban on Muslims

Donald Trump's candidate for attorney general Tuesday said he opposed banning Muslims from entering the United States and, taking a tougher stance than the president-elect, said waterboarding is torture and illegal.



Protesters charging Sessions has a poor record on human rights interrupted the proceedings several times.



His stance that the law clearly bans waterboarding could pose a problem for Trump if he tries to reinstate the practice.



Sessions said he would not support banning anyone from the U.S. on the basis of religion, and said Trump's intentions were to block people coming from countries harboring terrorists, not all Muslims.



Sessions, 70, became the first sitting senator to endorse Trump for the presidency in early 2016, and has remained an adviser on issues such as immigration.

