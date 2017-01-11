Samsung heir becomes suspect in corruption scandal: prosecutors

A South Korean special prosecutor's office Wednesday said it had summoned Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee as a suspect in a widening influence-peddling scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.



Prosecutors have been checking if Samsung's support for a business and foundations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, was connected to a 2015 decision by the national pension service to back a controversial merger of two group affiliates.



Lee, the vice chairman of flagship affiliate Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, has managed South Korea's top conglomerate after his father and founding patriarch Lee Kun-hee was incapacitated after a May 2014 heart attack.

...