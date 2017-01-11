Relatives' U.S. bribery case rains on ex-U.N. chief's homecoming

A U.S. bribery case against two relatives has cast a pall over former United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon's planned return this week to South Korea, where he is expected to launch a bid to run for president.



Ban, 72, has not declared his candidacy but has had a team of people laying groundwork in Seoul ahead of his planned arrival in South Korea Thursday afternoon.



Ban plans to travel through South Korea to speak to the public until late January, his spokesman said.



Ban does not belong to any political party and has been out of the country for most of the past decade.



The former U.N. chief's spokesman declined to comment on which party Ban might join.

...