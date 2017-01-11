Trump hit with claims Russia has compromising info on him

U.S. spy chiefs have informed Donald Trump that Russian operatives claim to possess deeply compromising personal and financial information about him, U.S. media reported Tuesday on the eve of the president-elect's first press conference.



Trump denounced a "political witch hunt" after CNN reported that intelligence officials briefing him last week on allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election had also given him a synopsis of the explosive and unverified claims.



The dossier was originally compiled by a former British MI-6 intelligence operative hired by other U.S. presidential contenders to do political "opposition research" on Trump in the middle of last year, according to CNN.



Trump was reportedly informed of the existence of the dossier -- and its salacious details -- last Friday when he received a briefing from U.S. intelligence chiefs on alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.



The existence of compromising and salacious information on Trump in Russian hands had been rumored since before the election.



U.S. intelligence has already made the virtually unprecedented accusation that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to tip the electoral scales in Trump's favor by ordering a hack of Democratic Party emails.

...