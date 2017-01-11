Trump secretary of state choice to say Russia must be held to account

President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson, Wednesday will voice concerns about Russia's actions on the world stage and say China must help pressure North Korea to reform.



In them, he will explain to some extent why Trump has been in favor of a warmer relationship with Moscow, saying Washington needs an open and frank dialogue with Russia on its ambition in order for the United States to chart its own course.



But his rhetoric expressing concern about Russia goes beyond Trump's own frequent expressions of the need for better ties with Russia after what he feels was a bungling of the relationship by outgoing President Barack Obama.

