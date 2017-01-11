Kerry to attend Mideast peace conference in Paris

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend a Middle East peace conference in Paris Sunday, in a move likely to dismay an already angry Israel.



Just weeks after the U.N. Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlement building, the talks will underline global support for a two-state peace deal.



Sunday's stop in Paris, at a conference chaired by President Francois Hollande, will come halfway through Kerry's last foreign trip as secretary of state.



Kerry leaves office when President Barack Obama hands the keys to the White House to Trump, and he is expected to be replaced by former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

