US names Indonesian ISIS-linked network a terror group

The United States has designated the ISIS-linked Indonesian extremist network that carried out a deadly attack in Jakarta last year as a terrorist organisation.



The attack was financially supported by an ISIS militant in Syria, they said.



Among the four militants to be sanctioned are two Indonesians.



The other Indonesian militant is Aman Abdurrahman, a jailed radical who authorized the Jakarta attack and is considered the de facto leader of all ISIS supporters in Indonesia, according to U.S. officials.

