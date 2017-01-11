Obama says 'yes we did' in emotional farewell address

Obama urged them to pick up the torch, fight for democracy and forge a new, fairer, "social compact".



The incoming Republican president has smashed convention, vowed to efface Obama's legacy and hurled personal insults left and right, while in a virtually unprecedented move U.S. intelligence has accused the Kremlin of seeking to tip the election in Trump's favor.



Obama painted the task ahead as a generational challenge.



Obama also acknowledged that his historic presidency was not a panacea for the country's racist past.



Trump's unorthodox politics have thrown the 55-year-old Obama's transition and post-presidency plans into flux.



Having vowed a smooth handover of power, Obama has found himself being increasingly critical of Trump as he prepares to leave office on Jan. 20 .



After that there will still be a holiday and an autobiography, but Obama could find himself dragged backed into the political fray if Trump were to enact a Muslim registry or deport adults brought to the United States years ago by their parents.

