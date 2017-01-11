Japan, S.Korea 'comfort women' feud flares amid Pyongyang missile fears

A South Korean political vacuum and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's concerns about his conservative political base have rekindled a feud over wartime history, just as tension over North Korea makes cooperation between the U.S. allies as vital as ever.



The row over "comfort women", as those forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels are known, coincides with uncertainty over Donald Trump's stance towards North Korea, which has launched a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions, when he takes over as U.S. president on Jan. 20 .



A rerun could hamper efforts to upgrade security cooperation but with regional stakes high given North Korea's threat to test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), experts are hopeful fallout can be contained.



A senior Self-Defense Force officer said that strained ties with South Korea could affect security arrangements with Japan.



Japan Friday said it was temporarily recalling its ambassador to South Korea over a statue near the Japanese consulate in Busan city commemorating Korean comfort women.

