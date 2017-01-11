Presidential hopeful Fillon says France needs immigration quotas

France needs immigration quotas, presidential election frontrunner Francois Fillon said Wednesday ahead of a visit to the south-east border town of Menton.



Immigration and security are top issues in the campaign for the presidential elections starting in April, with the leader of the far-right, anti-immigration National Front, Marine Le Pen, saying France must exit the EU's border-free area.



Fillon, who is seen beating Le Pen if they meet in a runoff vote in May in the election, will also urge the European Union to tighten its asylum and immigration policy to counter threats from Islamist militants.

...