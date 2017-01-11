Obama returns to White House after final Air Force One ride

President Barack Obama didn't just say farewell to the nation.



Obama's roundtrip to his Chicago hometown, where he delivered the speech, marked the 445th time that he's flown aboard the familiar, eye-catching blue and white U.S. government airplane with the presidential insignia emblazoned on the side, according to White House press secretary Josh Earnest.



Obama spoke as recently as last week about his affection for Air Force One.



It just won't be referred to as Air Force One in that instance because Obama will have ceded the title of "president".



Before the flight to Chicago, Obama spent time with the members of the Presidential Airlift Group, the Air Force personnel who take care of Air Force One.

