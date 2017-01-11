Philippines to intensify drive offering free contraceptives

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered government agencies to ensure free access to contraceptives for 6 million women who cannot obtain them, officials said Wednesday, in a move expected to be opposed by the dominant Roman Catholic church and pro-life groups.



Juan Antonio Perez, executive director of the Commission on Population, said if the contraceptives are made available to the 6 million women with unmet family planning needs, contraceptive prevalence rate can increase to 65 percent, from the current 40 percent.



The Philippines' population, now at 104 million, is growing at a rate of around 1.7 percent yearly, but the growth may be lowered to 1.4 percent if the campaign is fully implemented by 2022, Perez added.

