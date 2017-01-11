Snow, rain pummel parts of California, Nevada and Oregon

Heavy rain and snowfall hit parts of California, Nevada and Oregon early Wednesday, causing roads to be closed, schools to cancel classes and widespread flooding along already swollen waterways.



A National Weather Service blizzard warning remained in effect until late Wednesday morning for ski resort towns in the greater Lake Tahoe area, including Truckee and South Lake Tahoe, California, and neighboring Nevada enclaves of Stateline and Incline Village.



Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 feet (1.5 to 3 meters) were forecast above elevations of 7,000 feet, with fierce wind gusts reaching 100 miles (160 km) per hour along the ridge of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, the National Weather Service reported.



Roadways, including Interstate 80 near the border of California and Nevada, were closed Wednesday morning.

...