China ship enters strait, Taiwan warns against 'panic'

China's only aircraft carrier has entered the Taiwan Strait in a highly symbolic show of strength, but Taiwan insisted Wednesday there was no need for panic even as tensions boil over the island's diplomatic status.



Beijing has upped its military drills near the island in recent weeks after being incensed by a congratulatory phone call from Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, and by a subsequent transit stop by Tsai in the U.S.



The Liaoning aircraft carrier has not entered Taiwanese waters but has gone into an area covered by the island's air defense zone, Taiwan's defense ministry said.



Tsai has faced a mounting backlash from Beijing since she took office in May because she has refused to recognize that Taiwan is part of "one China".



MAC's Chang said Wednesday that Taiwan was taking "relevant reactive measures" against military, diplomatic and economic actions by China since Tsai came to power.

