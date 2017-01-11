Opposition blogger says abducted and beaten in Azerbaijan

A prominent anti-corruption blogger who chairs a media rights NGO in Azerbaijan said Wednesday that he had been abducted and beaten in the oil-rich ex-Soviet country this week.



It called for Huseynov to be allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.



Huseynov last year became chairman of the NGO whose CEO is his brother Emin, an opposition journalist and fierce critic of the human rights record of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.



Prominent investigative journalist Khadija Ismayilova was jailed for 7-1/2 years on corruption charges that rights groups called politically motivated.

