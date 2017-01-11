Father of Russian environmental movement dies

Leading Russian ecological campaigner Alexei Yablokov, the founder of Greenpeace Russia and one of the pioneers of the post-Soviet environmental movement, has died at 83, the Russian Academy of Sciences said Wednesday.



Yablokov, who studied marine zoology in the Soviet era, spearheaded major campaigns in the perestroika era that formed a new generation of activists and acted as adviser both to the government and various NGOs.



He became a lawmaker in the Soviet Union's first popularly elected parliament and chaired its environment committee in 1989-91 before serving as president Boris Yeltsin's environment adviser.



In 1989, he founded the Soviet Union branch of Greenpeace, which three years later became Greenpeace Russia.

...