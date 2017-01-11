Slain Greek envoy's Brazilian widow denies guilt

The widow of Greece's ambassador to Brazil, arrested as an alleged accomplice in his murder last month, denied guilt over his death in a letter published Wednesday.



Brazilian police last month said de Souza and her 29-year-old lover, police officer Sergio Gomez Moreira, arranged to murder the 59-year-old Kyriakos Amiridis.



Police initially became suspicious of de Souza after she took nearly two days to alert the authorities to the ambassador's absence.



Reports in Greece have suggested that de Souza was not formally married to the slain diplomat.



Amiridis, who was named ambassador this year, had been on a family vacation with de Souza in Rio de Janeiro since December 21 .

...