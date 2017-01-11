Tillerson to face questions on Russian ties at confirmation hearing

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, faces tough questioning at his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and whether he shares Trump's view that relations with Moscow should be improved.



The central question facing Tillerson, 64, the former chairman of Exxon Mobil, is how effectively he can transform himself from a Big Oil "dealmaker" to being America's top diplomat with little government experience.



According to excerpts from his opening statement released before the hearing, Tillerson will say that Russia poses a danger and NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Moscow.



Tillerson's confirmation hearing comes at a time of rising tensions with Russia.



Setting a tough tone for the hearing, the panel's top Democrat, Senator Ben Cardin, regretted that remarks Tillerson submitted ahead of the hearing did not mention the "direct, confirmed cyberattack by Russia on America," although he did criticize U.S. leadership.



Exxon said on Jan. 4 that Tillerson had agreed to sever all ties to the company to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements and if confirmed, would sell more than 600,000 Exxon shares he currently holds.

...