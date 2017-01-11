US to unveil $4.3 billion Volkswagen settlement

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy Wednesday will unveil a $4.3 billion settlement with Volkswagen AG to resolve the government's civil and criminal investigations into the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating.



On Monday, a VW executive, the second VW employee charged by U.S. prosecutors, was accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States over the company's emissions cheating and the automaker was charged with concealing the cheating from regulators.

