Thousands of 'ghost soldiers' likely still on Afghan payroll: US inspector

The Afghan army likely still has tens of thousands of "ghost soldiers" on its payrolls and Taliban commanders are apparently buying U.S.-supplied weapons from local troops, a U.S. government inspector said Wednesday.



U.S. and NATO commanders in Afghanistan have long criticized endemic corruption in the Afghan security forces, but 15 years after the U.S.-led invasion the problem remains persistent, said John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.



Just as President Barack Obama did eight years ago, Trump is inheriting an Afghan conflict that seems impossible to resolve any time soon.

