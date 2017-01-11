Fifth activist reported missing in Pakistan, alarming rights groups

A fifth Pakistani social activist has gone missing from the capital Islamabad, a colleagues said Wednesday, days after four other campaigners disappeared in a way that has alarmed supporters of free speech.



It is not known how the four activists went missing last week, but some rights groups and newspapers are questioning whether state or military agencies were in any way involved.



A Dawn editorial Tuesday implicated the state in the disappearance of the missing activists, including poet and rights activist Salman Haider, who has written columns for the newspaper and went missing on Jan. 6 in Islamabad.

...