Sheriff's deputy suspended over leaked Florida airport attack video

A law enforcement official has been suspended on suspicion of leaking a video of the moment when a gunman opened fire at a Florida airport in a shooting spree that left five people dead, the local sheriff said Wednesday.



Michael Dingman, a Broward County sheriff's deputy, was suspended with pay on Tuesday pending an investigation into the leak of images of Friday's attack to the TMZ news website.



The video posted by TMZ on Sunday showed the alleged killer, Esteban Santiago, pull a handgun from his waistband and fire twice in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport.

