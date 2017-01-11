UK PM May distances herself from immigration skills levy row

Prime Minister Theresa May distanced herself Wednesday from remarks by a junior minster who had suggested Britain was considering introducing an annual 1,000-pound ($1,200) "immigration skills charge" after Brexit on every skilled worker from an EU member state recruited by a British employer.



Immigration minister Robert Goodwill had told a parliamentary committee that a skills levy was due to come into force in April for non-EU workers, and that it had been suggested the government could extend it to skilled EU workers.



Britons voted by 52 to 48 percent in a referendum last June to leave the European Union after a campaign in which the Brexit camp argued for tighter controls on immigration than are allowed under the EU's rules on the free movement of people.

...