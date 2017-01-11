New Facebook project aims to fight the spread of 'fake news'

Facebook announced Wednesday the creation of a Journalism Project aimed at fostering "a healthy news ecosystem" and curbing the spread of fake news.



While Facebook has dismissed claims that it is a "media company," the social network said its new effort aims to boost credibility of information it circulates.



One of the elements will involve development of "new storytelling formats" and other ways to help news partners.



The third element will be public education on "news literacy" and other efforts to help people determine news credibility.

