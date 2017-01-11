Greek prosecutor argues against Turkish officers' extradition

A Greek supreme court prosecutor Wednesday argued against extraditing two Turkish officers over July's failed coup, in the second of three such hearings this week.



The supreme court opened the hearings on Tuesday after an appeals court last month gave contradictory rulings on the case.



In three separate hearings under different judges, the appeals court elected to protect five of the officers but ordered the other three to be sent back.



After Tuesday's and Wednesday's hearings, the supreme court is scheduled to examine the last four officers on Friday.

...