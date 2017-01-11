Austrian chancellor launches bid to win back voters from far right

Austrian center-left Chancellor Christian Kern Wednesday launched a bid to win back voters from the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), presenting a 10-year plan focused on creating jobs, boosting public investment and taxing multinationals.



Kern, however, focused more on immigration from eastern European countries, saying he would push for measures within the EU to restrict practices under which companies can send eastern European workers to Austria without paying full Austrian taxes.



Kern's plan, which stretches well beyond the coalition's term expires in autumn 2018, said he would push within the EU for candidates in Austria to be given priority for jobs in sectors that are particularly under pressure.

...