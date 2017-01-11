Italian PM says he's well after surgery on blood vessel

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday he was feeling well following emergency surgery on a blocked blood vessel.



The surgery was successful and Gentiloni, 62, was likely to remain in hospital for a few days, aides said when announcing the news earlier in the day.



Soon I'll go back to work," Gentiloni said on Twitter Wednesday evening.



The premier was taken to hospital after complaining of discomfort on his return to Rome on Tuesday from an official visit to Paris, with doctors deciding he should undergo an angioplasty.



However, Gentiloni is still due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Rome on Friday.

...