White House assails Trump 'secrecy' on financial dealings with Russia

White House spokesman Josh Earnest (C) speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One on Jan. 10, 2017 as he flies for Chicago where US President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address. / AFP / Nicholas KAMM
Trump assails 'phony' Russia dossier in chaotic news conference
Kremlin denies it has compromising info on Trump
White House says Trump criticism of US spies 'deeply misguided'
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Trump assails 'phony' Russia dossier in chaotic news conference
Kremlin denies it has compromising info on Trump
White House says Trump criticism of US spies 'deeply misguided'
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE