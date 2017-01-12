Cocaine war drives Brazil prison bloodbaths

Last week's series of massacres left 100 prisoners dead – many of them active members of gangs, authorities said. The government has deployed 200 emergency personnel to secure the two prisons where the most blood was shed.



The largest bloodbath appeared to be an orchestrated mass killing targeting members of Brazil's biggest gang, the First Capital Command (PCC).



Its expansion has made it an outright enemy of the second-biggest Brazilian gang, the Red Command (CV), based in Rio de Janeiro.



Red Command is considered Brazil's oldest gang, dating to the '70s.



Experts say Brazilian traffickers are aiming to forge ties with Colombian gangs to offer them access to one of the most important international drug routes in the world.

...