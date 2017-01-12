Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of WWII, dies

As German tanks encircled the Polish town of Katowice, rookie British newspaper reporter Clare Hollingworth picked up the phone and dialed the British Embassy.



Hollingworth was 27, and just a week into her job with the Daily Telegraph of London.



Hollingworth saw tanks, armored cars and artillery massing.



A determined journalist who defied gender barriers and narrowly escaped death several times on the job, Hollingworth spent much of her life on the front lines of major conflicts, including in the Middle East, North Africa and Vietnam, for British newspapers.



Former British Prime Minister Ted Heath and former Hong Kong Gov. Chris Patten were fans of Hollingworth, while various British generals wrote about her fondly.



Hollingworth was close to danger for decades.



Hollingworth led the other reporters outside in pursuit of their colleague, who was thrown to the ground.

...