Japan PM first foreign leader to visit Duterte's Philippines

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in the Philippines Thursday, becoming the first foreign leader to visit since President Rodrigo Duterte took office last year and launched his deadly war on crime.



Duterte has traveled overseas extensively as president. However Abe is the first head of government to visit the Philippines since Duterte took office.



Abe and Duterte are scheduled to meet in the presidential palace Thursday afternoon, the Philippine foreign affairs department said.

...