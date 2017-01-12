Tillerson shows readiness to oppose Trump on multiple fronts

Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state signaled Wednesday he is prepared to diverge from the U.S. president-elect on numerous key issues, notably nuclear non-proliferation, climate change and Russia, which he branded a "danger".



Tillerson said he believed it was "a fair assumption" that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have ordered his nation's meddling in the U.S. election.



In a startling exchange with Senate Democrat Robert Menendez, an architect of previous sanctions, Tillerson revealed he has not yet discussed with Trump the incoming administration's position on Russia.



Trump says he would like closer U.S. ties with Russia, but Tillerson appeared keen to assure lawmakers he would be either an adversary or a partner to Moscow, but not a friend.



The U.S. parent firm was chasing greater investments in Russia, including Arctic fields, and Tillerson was a familiar and popular figure in Moscow, awarded an Order of Friendship medal by Putin in 2013 .



Some Republicans have raised concerns about Tillerson.

...