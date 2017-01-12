Samsung heir quizzed as suspect in Park scandal

Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong was grilled by South Korean prosecutors Thursday after becoming a criminal suspect in the corruption scandal engulfing impeached President Park Geun-Hye.



Lee, chairman of Samsung Electronics and the son of the Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-Hee, was being questioned over allegations of bribery, prosecutors said Wednesday.



Lee was named a criminal suspect in the widening investigation Wednesday.



Prosecutors have for months questioned Lee and other senior Samsung officials to determine whether Samsung bribed Park and Choi in order to win state approval for a controversial merger which it sought in 2015 .



Prosecutors have raided multiple Samsung offices as well as the NPS in connection with the scandal.

