Two women were arrested in Florida Wednesday for aiding a man wanted for the fatal shooting his former girlfriend and a policewoman in separate incidents over the last month, police said.



Loyd is wanted for killing his former girlfriend on Dec. 13 and then fatally shooting Master Sergeant Debra Clayton Monday at an Orlando Walmart, where he was spotted.



Slaughter is accused of collecting money for and being in contact with Loyd over the last month, according to the arrest affidavit.

...