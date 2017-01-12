Britain, Turkey, Greece meet to discuss Cyprus settlement

Foreign ministers of Britain, Greece and Turkey were to meet in Geneva Thursday in an attempt to thrash out a security deal for a post-settlement reunited Cyprus.



It has been divided since, with Turkish Cypriots in its north and Greek Cypriots in its south.



Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, the respective leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities, have been in Geneva for four days trying to reach a deal which would see the country united again under a two-state federation.



Britain, the former colonial power in Cyprus, has offered to relinquish about 50 percent of territory it still retains on the island, known as sovereign base areas, to facilitate a deal.

