Hong Kong deputy announces leadership bid

Hong Kong's tough pro-Beijing number two Carrie Lam announced her bid to lead the deeply divided city Thursday after stepping down from her current post.



Lam is deputy to Hong Kong's unpopular leader Leung Chun-ying and rose through the ranks as a career civil servant before taking public office.



While Lam is less hated than Leung, critics fear she will take a similar hard line if she wins the leadership at elections in March.



Lam, who has worked in government since 1980, would become the city's first woman chief executive.



Political analysts said Lam was considered by the public to be a capable leader.



Lam was also vilified by pro-democracy activists during the 2014 rallies for being a Beijing stooge.

